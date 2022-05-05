The Jets Have Claimed A Promising Offensive Lineman

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have made yet another solid addition ahead of their 2022 season.

On Thursday, the team picked up former Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Nate Herbig off waivers.

Herbig, 23, started 17 games for the Eagles over the past two seasons.

This move allows the Jets to add some offensive line depth without giving up anything in return. The New York front office also brought in Pro-Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson earlier this offseason and selected reserve left tackle Max Mitchell with a fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

The Jets' 2022 starting offensive line unit is expected to consist of left tackle George Fant, left guard Laken Tomlinson, center Conor McGovern, right guard Elijah Vera-Tucker and right tackle Mekhi Becton.

New York's 2022 draft class is also widely considered one of the best this year, adding CB Sauce Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson and and DE Jermaine Johnson in the first round.