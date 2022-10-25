The Jets Made An Official Decision On Breece Hall Today

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets runs for yards during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Jets defeated the Packers 27-10. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the New York Jets suffered a crushing loss to the team's offense.

Star running back Breece Hall ripped of a long 62-yard touchdown run against the Denver Broncos over the weekend. It looked like the start of what would be a dominant performance from the rookie.

Unfortunately, not long later, Hall went down awkwardly on a run to the outside. The promising rookie running back was diagnosed with a torn ACL which will cost him the rest of the season.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Jets placed Hall and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker on Injured Reserve.

Both players are done for the season.

Hall led the Jets in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and was fourth on the team in receiving before going down with the injury.

Just a day later, the Jets traded for running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars to help fill Hall's void.

Hopefully Hall will make a full recovery and be back for the start of the 2023 season.