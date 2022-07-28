The Kremlin Sends Warning Following Brittney Griner Swap News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

The Biden administration revealed that it has offered Russia a deal in exchange for Brittney Griner's release.

Russia is not pleased with the United States publicizing the negotiation process.

Per an Associated Press report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisted that no agreement has been made and said prisoner swaps are usually brokered privately.

"We know that such issues are discussed without any such release of information," Peskov told reporters during a conference call. "Normally, the public learns about it when the agreements are already implemented."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that they have presented Russia an offer for Griner and Paul Whelan, another American under Russian detainment. They reportedly proposed sending convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as "The Merchant of Death," back to Russia.

Griner testified Wednesday that she was denied proper translation, access to a lawyer, and an explanation of her rights when arrested at a Moscow airport in February. ESPN's T.J. Quinn noted that these comments were a deviation from her "keep your head down and don't make waves" strategy.

Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Quinn said her family is bracing for the possibility of a full sentence.

He also speculated that the U.S. might have announced its offer to "prepare the American public" and deflect any criticism of their efforts to bring Griner home.

According to Quinn, Griner's trial is expected to end next week.