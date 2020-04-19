ESPN Is Airing 2 Different Versions Of “The Last Dance”

The wait for The Last Dance is almost over. ESPN’s highly-anticipated 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98 will debut this evening. It’s clearly one of the most-hyped up sports documentaries of all-time.

The documentary was originally scheduled to debut in June during the NBA Finals. But ESPN has pushed up the start of it due to the coronavirus pandemic. With no sports going on, everyone should be tuned into ESPN this evening.

ESPN will actually be airing two different versions of the documentary, too. The uncensored version will air on ESPN; the censored version will air on ESPN2.

“To maintain the authenticity of interviews and footage throughout the upcoming documentary series ‘The Last Dance,’ ESPN will air two versions of the highly anticipated 10-part project about Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls. A version containing strong adult language will air on ESPN (TV-MA) while an alternate option edited for that language will air simultaneously on ESPN2 (TV-14-L),” ESPN said in a statement.

According to those familiar with the documentary, the uncensored version is the one you want to be watching.

“I’m glad ESPN is airing the uncensored version of The Last Dance because this is the cursingest documentary I’ve ever seen. (Even I curse in it and I rarely curse on camera). Hearing so many bleeps over 10 hours would have been distracting,” former Bulls reporter J.A. Adande tweeted.

Here’s the full schedule for the 10-part documentary. Episodes 1 and 2 will air on ESPN and ESPN2 this evening.

Sunday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET — Episodes 1 and 2

Sunday, April 26, 9 p.m. ET — Episodes 3 and 4

Sunday, May 3, 9 p.m. ET — Episodes 5 and 6

Sunday, May 10, 9 p.m. ET — Episodes 7 and 8

Sunday, May 17, 9 p.m. ET — Episodes 9 and 10

Nine o’clock can’t get here fast enough.