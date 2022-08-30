The Lions Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions released veteran quarterback Tim Boyle as one of their cuts ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline.

The release of Boyle leaves David Blough as the lone backup option behind starting QB Jared Goff.

Boyle, a former backup for the Green Bay Packers, appeared in five games for the Lions in 2021. He logged 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions — notching an 0-3 record as a starter.

With Blough as the lone backup, the Lions will no doubt look for some improved QB depth before the start of the 2022 season. Through three seasons in Detroit, Blough has logged 1,033 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to an 0-5 starting record. Much of his time on the field came during his rookie season in 2019.

The Lions also released linebacker Jarrad Davis, tight end Devin Funchess, defensive lineman Bruce Hector, running back Justin Jackson and offensive tackles Kendall Lamm and Dan Skipper.