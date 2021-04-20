The Los Angeles Rams Have Signed A New Punter

The Los Angeles Rams have added a third punter to their growing roster.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Rams released an official announcement for the signing of former Buffalo Bills punter Corey Bojorquez. Growing up just outside of Los Angeles in Bellflower, California, the fourth-year special teams player should be right at home with his new team.

“Welcome back home to LA, Corey Bojorquez!” the Rams’ official account posted on Twitter.

Welcome back home to LA, Corey Bojorquez! 📰 » https://t.co/Udeg170Pio pic.twitter.com/fqMA7916dO — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 20, 2021

As an undrafted free agent out of the University of New Mexico in 2018, Bojorquez was picked up by the New England Patriots. Just one day after he was waived at the end of the preseason, he was quickly signed by the Bills where he spent the next three seasons.

Through his career in Buffalo, Bojorquez averaged 45.0 yards on 165 punts (74 of which landed within the opponents 20 yard line). 2020 saw the best numbers of his career so far, logging a career-high 50.8 yards per punt average — including a massive 72 yarder.

Joining the new-look Rams roster, Bojorquez will team up with longtime starter/four-time All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker and reserve Brandon Wright, who signed with the team as a COVID-19 contingency option late last season. Hekker is under contract through 2023 and Wright was retained on reserve/future deal back in January.

Contract details for Bojorquez’ deal have not yet been released.