Breaking: The Masters Reveals Target Date For 2020 Tournament

The Masters is still planning on holding a 2020 tournament. In fact, a specific date for the prestigious event has been revealed.

“We have identified Nov 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. We hope the anticipation of staging the Tournament brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and those who love the game,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley announced today.

The Masters was originally scheduled to begin this week. Unfortunately, the tournament was postponed on March 13 due to worldwide health concerns.

Now, Augusta National is targeting mid-November for its 2020 tournament. Hopefully everything is OK by then.

November is several months away, so who knows what the world will look like by then, but hopefully we’ll be well past the peak of the coronavirus and able to play.

“We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials. Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week,” The Masters added.

Tiger Woods is the reigning Masters champion. He won the 2019 major tournament – his first in more than a decade.

