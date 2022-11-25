'The Match' Announces Decision On Phil Mickelson

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on from the 13th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson is no longer associated with The Match.

The golf icon was featured in the first edition of The Match in 2018 – a one-on-one matchup against Tiger Woods. He's since been featured in three more editions of the event.

The Match creator and producer Bryan Zuriff addressed Mickelson's departure on Friday.

"Phil was a phenomenal partner and he helped build this thing," Zuriff told Sports Illustrated. "He was really good in this show. But he chose an opportunity and has taken a different path. Our show lives on because people like it.”

Mickelson most recently took the course for The Match in July 2021, teaming up with NFL quarterback Tom Brady to take on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

Mickelson has since agreed to join the controversial Saudi-backed LIV golf series, sparking significant backlash from the golf world.

The next installment of The Match will take place on December 10 when Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy face off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.