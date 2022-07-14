The Matchups Are Set For The 2022 Jimmy V Classic

COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 30: Head coach Geno Auriemma of the Connecticut Huskies reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half in the semifinals of the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four at Nationwide Arena on March 30, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The full schedule for the 2022-23 college basketball season has yet to be released. But we now know which teams from men's and women's basketball will be competing in the iconic Jimmy V Classic.

On Thursday, ESPN revealed the matchups for the 2022 Jimmy V Classic this December. Madison Square Garden will host the men's games while the women's games will be at campus sites.

The men's field will include a quartet of teams that reached the NCAA Tournament last year. Duke will take on Iowa, while Texas will face Illinois.

In the women's field are four teams that also made waves in the NCAA Tournament last year. UConn will play at Notre Dame, while Virginia Tech will play at Tennessee.

December 4 will be the date for the two women's games. The men's double-header of games will be on December 6.

The 2022-23 season will mark the start of a new era of Duke basketball. Jon Scheyer will be taking over after more than 40 years with Coach K at the helm.

For Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies, the new season will mark his latest attempt to win his 12th NCAA championship. UConn's five-year run without winning a title is the longest since before Auriemma's first title with with the team.

There are many more storylines and big matchups to look forward to in the 2022-23 season. We may even have a few NCAA Tournament previews at the Jimmy V Classic.

Which matchup are you looking forward to the most?