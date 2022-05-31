The Mets Have Made A Decision On Dominic Smith

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 29: Dominic Smith #2 of the New York Mets flips the ball to pitcher Chris Bassitt #40 for an out in the top of the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on May 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images) Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

The New York Mets have optioned veteran big-leaguer Dominic Smith to their Triple-A Syracuse affiliate, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 26 year old was batting a career-low .186 and failed to record a single home run through 101 plate appearances.

Right-handed pitcher Adonis Medina was called up from the minors to take Smith's spot on the active roster.

Smith was removed from the starting lineup before yesterday's matchup against the Washington Nationals. He was replaced by former Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso at first base.

Earlier this year, Smith expressed discontent in his playing time with the Mets. He even suggested that he would be open to playing for a new team, saying "if there's a team out there that wants me to play and wants to let me play, I would love to play every day," per Newsday.

Smith signed a one-year, fully-guaranteed $3.95 million contract with the Mets ahead of the 2022 season.

The Mets are first in the NL East with a 33-17 record.