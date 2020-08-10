The Mike Tyson Comeback Fight Reportedly Has A New Date

A fight nearly two decades in the making is set to come to fruition later this year as Mike Tyson returns to the ring to take on Roy Jones Jr.

Unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait just a little bit longer to see the two boxing legends start throwing haymakers. According to RingTV.com via ESPN Ringside, the Tyson-Jones Jr. exhibition match is being pushed off to November 28. The fight was originally slated for September 12.

For the 54-year-old Tyson, the fight will mark his first in-ring appearance since a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride. His last win was back in 2003, when he knocked out Clifford Etienne in 49 seconds.

His opponent, Roy Jones Jr. is no spring chicken at 51 years of age. But retirement is considerably newer for him. He last fought in February 2018, when he beat Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision before retiring.

Tyson-Jones Jr. is getting a new date 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/ng8zcaHFzr — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 10, 2020

Tyson has been teasing his return to the ring ever since he released a workout video where he declared, “I’m back.” Even in his mid-50s, the former heavyweight champion of the world looks absolutely terrifying.

Tyson’s storied career started with a 37-fight winning streak that included 33 devastating knockouts. He lost the heavyweight title to Buster Douglas in 1990, and reclaimed it in 1996 following a several-year prison sentence.

But back-to-back losses to Evander Holyfield ultimately changed Tyson, and he was never the same boxer after those losses.

Perhaps 15 years on the sidelines has allowed Tyson to reclaim some of that fury that made him one of the most feared men in the world in the 80s and 90s.