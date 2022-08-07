The MLB World Is Amazed By Jacob deGrom On Sunday
Jacob deGrom was back to doing Jacob deGrom things on Sunday afternoon
He had the Braves seeing ghosts in his first home start of the year on Sunday afternoon. He had a perfect game through 5.2 innings before Dansby Swanson took him deep for a two-run home run.
He still got a standing ovation after he exited the game as he finished the day with 12 strikeouts.
This is only his second start of the year after he got banged up in spring training.
Baseball fans are staggered by the fact that deGrom has been able to be this good.
New York is going to be really tough to beat in a playoff series if deGrom continues to pitch like this down the stretch.