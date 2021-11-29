The MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Dalvin Cook

The Vikings received news on the extent of Dalvin Cook’s injury on Monday.

According to the NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, Cook will miss time with a tough injury, but it’s not considered season-ending.

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook tore his labrum while dislocating his shoulder yesterday, sources said the MRI revealed. But the ailment is not season-ending. The hope is this is like 2019, when the team rests Cook a few games to have him healthy for a playoff run. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

“#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook tore his labrum while dislocating his shoulder yesterday,” Rapoport reported.

“But the ailment is not season-ending. The hope is this is like 2019, when the team rests Cook a few games to have him healthy for a playoff run.”

Cook was carted off the field at the tail-end of the Vikings’ 34-26 loss to the Niners. He laid on the ground in pain for several minutes before a request for the cart was made.

An emotional Dalvin Cook was carted off after an apparent injury. 📹 @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/OZzpiZBxPg — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 28, 2021

Cook coughed up the ball due to being injured mid-play. Which all but ended Minnesota’s chances of leaving the Bay with a win. Cook finished with 103 yards from scrimmage.

Luckily for the Vikes, Alexander Mattison has proven himself to be a very capable backup that can fill-in admirably during Cook’s absence.

With Dalvin Cook out of the lineup, Mattison should see a big jump in activity when Minnesota faces off against NFC North foe Detroit.