The NBA Has Postponed 2 Wednesday Night Games

On Wednesday, the NBA postponed two more games due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Wednesday night’s Bulls-Raptors and Nets-Trailblazers games have each been pushed back.

Sources: The Chicago Bulls-Toronto Raptors game tonight has been postponed. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 22, 2021

League has announced now https://t.co/hOxDc0hZCG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 22, 2021

The postponement comes in wake of Toronto and Brooklyn not having the league-required minimum of eight available players.

The Raptors currently have eight players in the league’s health and safety protocols. OG Anunuoby, Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton, Gary Trent Jr., Precious Achiuwa, Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn are all out.

Additionally, Toronto has three players out with injury or illness: Justin Champagnie, Khem Birch and David Johnson. Goran Dragic also remains away from the team.

Meanwhile for the Nets, their All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are all out with COVID. Paul Millsap, DeAndre’ Bembry, Jevon Carter, James Johnson, Bruce Brown, Day’Ron Sharpe and LaMarcus Aldridge are also unavailable.

On Tuesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league has no plan to pause the season, saying, “We’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now.”