The NBA's "Basketball Reported Income" Has Been Revealed

Shortly after the NBA salary cap for next season was announced, the basketball reported income for this past season was put out there.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Basketball Related Income for this past season was $8.892 billion.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was originally projecting it to be around $10 billion but it didn't quite get to that point. All of this money is everything from ticket sales, media rights, and sponsorships.

That number could get to $10 billion next year now that the league is back to a full 82-game season.

Fans are also allowed back in the arenas now that most of the country is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The league is continuing to get more popular as the years go by.