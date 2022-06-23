The Nets 'Worst Fear' Might Be Coming To Life

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Kevin Durant #7 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets look on with the referee during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on December 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world a few years ago when they landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency.

Now, just a few years later, they might lose both players - with nothing to show for it. According to the latest reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving already has a list of teams he would accept a sign-and-trade to.

Wojnarowski laid out the Nets' "deepest fear" as the offseason rolls on. That fear? Irving leaving and Durant then requesting a trade.



"Kyrie Irving's search for leverage on his contract discussions with the Brooklyn Nets won't be found with the threat of a $30 million pay cut to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the sum of the franchise's deepest fears: Irving walks, and Kevin Durant wants a trade," Wojnarowski wrote.

Earlier this afternoon, Woj named the six teams that Irving would want to play for.

"If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help," Woj said.

Will both Irving and Durant leave?