The Nets 'Worst Fear' Might Be Coming To Life
The Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world a few years ago when they landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency.
Now, just a few years later, they might lose both players - with nothing to show for it. According to the latest reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving already has a list of teams he would accept a sign-and-trade to.
Wojnarowski laid out the Nets' "deepest fear" as the offseason rolls on. That fear? Irving leaving and Durant then requesting a trade.
"Kyrie Irving's search for leverage on his contract discussions with the Brooklyn Nets won't be found with the threat of a $30 million pay cut to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the sum of the franchise's deepest fears: Irving walks, and Kevin Durant wants a trade," Wojnarowski wrote.
Earlier this afternoon, Woj named the six teams that Irving would want to play for.
"If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help," Woj said.
Will both Irving and Durant leave?