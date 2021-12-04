The Spun

The New York Jets Are Making A Change At Kicker

A picture of two Jets helmets sitting side-by-side.ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets will have a new kicker for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jets have cut Matt Ammendola and replaced him with practice squad kicker Alex Kessman, the team confirmed moments ago.

Ammendola kicked for the Jets for the first 11 games of the season. In the past two weeks, he has missed three kicks. Because of that, New York is going in a different direction.

Kessman, a rookie out of Pitt, had been competing for the starting role with Amendola before the latter was cut. Kessman has never kicked in a regular-season game.

The Jets also worked out former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro on Thursday. Pineiro missed the entire 2020 season with an injury but did play all of 2019 with Chicago.

