The New York Jets Are Making A Change At Kicker

The New York Jets will have a new kicker for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jets have cut Matt Ammendola and replaced him with practice squad kicker Alex Kessman, the team confirmed moments ago.

We’ve signed K Alex Kessman and released K Matt Ammendola. We’ve also elevated DE Ronnie Blair, TE Dan Brown and RB Austin Walter. 📰 https://t.co/aK8cuxWOmz — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 4, 2021

Ammendola kicked for the Jets for the first 11 games of the season. In the past two weeks, he has missed three kicks. Because of that, New York is going in a different direction.

Kessman, a rookie out of Pitt, had been competing for the starting role with Amendola before the latter was cut. Kessman has never kicked in a regular-season game.

The Jets also worked out former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro on Thursday. Pineiro missed the entire 2020 season with an injury but did play all of 2019 with Chicago.