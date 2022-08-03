The New York Jets Have Activated 2 Notable Players

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets just got a big boost with the start of preseason games on the horizon.

New York activated running back Tevin Coleman and tight end Jeremy Ruckert on Wednesday. They were both on the non-football injury list.

Coleman, 29, is heading into his second season with the Jets. He finished the 2021 season with 84 carries for 356 yards and no touchdowns.

That came directly after he spent the previous two years with the San Francisco 49ers.

Ruckert, 21, was drafted in the third round of this year's NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He played in Columbus from 2018-21 and finished with 54 receptions for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns.

They're expected to start practicing as soon as possible.