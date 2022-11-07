The Next Edition Of 'The Match' Has Been Announced

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

"Capital One's The Match" is back. And this time it's between a foursome of golf heavyweights.

On Monday, it was officially announced that a pairing of Tiger Woods and World No. 1 Rory McIlroy will face-off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in Florida next month.

The group, which has 25 majors between them, is scheduled to play Dec. 10 with proceeds going towards Hurricane Ian relief.

This year's match marks the seventh edition of the exhibition and the third time Tiger will be participating.

The format has yet to be revealed but it'll be a 12-hole event that will take place at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida and broadcast under the lights on TNT. It will also be simulcast on other Warner Media channels such as TBS, TruTV and HLN.

"The Match" that took place earlier this year was a duel between celebrity quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes which raised enough money to donate 10,528,000 meals for Feeding America.