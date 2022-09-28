The NFL Has Made Official Change To The 'Butt Punt'

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Thomas Morstead #4 of the Miami Dolphins has his punt blocked by his own player in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

There's no column in the NFL record book for "Butt Punt" so the league reportedly took the liberties of adjusting the stat on Wednesday.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero was one of the first on the news.

"Stat change with possible fantasy implications: The “Butt Punt” has officially been changed by the NFL from a blocked punt for the Bills to a punt by Thomas Morstead for minus-1 yards."

The "blocked punt" may allow those with the Bills D/ST in their respective fantasy football league's to steal an early-season win if the matchup was close.

But while the NFL officially recognizes the special teams gaffe as blocked punt, it'll always be the "Butt Punt" in these parts.