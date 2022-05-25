The NFL Has Made Some Notable Rule Changes For 2022

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

The NFL has made some big rule changes for next season, one of which includes a tweak to injured reserve.

Eight players per team can now return from injured reserve, though four games will have to go by before a player can officially return.

A player can also be designated to return twice during a season if he goes on injured reserve, but there is a kick. Each designation for a player will count against a team's eight designations.

The practice squad wasn't left out, either.

"A player designated for return from the practice squad/injured list is eligible to return to the practice squad after four games have elapsed since the date he was placed on the Practice Squad/Injured List," the statement read.

These rules will go into effect immediately.

Teams will now have to be a bit more careful with players if they get hurt multiple times throughout a season.