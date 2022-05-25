The NFL Has Made Some Notable Rule Changes For 2022
The NFL has made some big rule changes for next season, one of which includes a tweak to injured reserve.
Eight players per team can now return from injured reserve, though four games will have to go by before a player can officially return.
A player can also be designated to return twice during a season if he goes on injured reserve, but there is a kick. Each designation for a player will count against a team's eight designations.
The practice squad wasn't left out, either.
"A player designated for return from the practice squad/injured list is eligible to return to the practice squad after four games have elapsed since the date he was placed on the Practice Squad/Injured List," the statement read.
These rules will go into effect immediately.
Teams will now have to be a bit more careful with players if they get hurt multiple times throughout a season.