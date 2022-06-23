The NFL Has Released Its Official Dates For Training Camp

The NFL has released its full training camp schedule for all 32 teams ahead of the 2022 season.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared the schedule release on Twitter Thursday.

In addition to the respective start dates for both rookies and veterans, the schedule also includes the locations for each team's training camp.

Take a look at the full slate here:

The earliest rookie start dates will take place on July 18 for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. Several teams have identical start dates for rookies and veterans, most of which will kickoff on July 26.

The NFL preseason schedule will kickoff in the first week of August. Week 1 of the 2022 season will begin on September 11.