The NFL Has Released Its Schedule For Week 18

The NFL’s schedule for Week 18 is officially released and it will look a bit different than in years past.

Usually, all of the games are at 1:00 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. ET followed by a Sunday Night game but for this year, there will be two games on a Saturday before the usual slate on Sunday.

Kicking things off will be Kansas City at Denver at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday as the Chiefs are gunning for that top seed in the AFC. Denver will be looking to play spoiler after being eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday.

After that, Dallas at Philadelphia will be the night game as both teams have already secured playoff spots in the NFC. The Cowboys have the benefit of winning the NFC East already so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they rested some starters for that contest.

After all, they’re going to play during wild card weekend after the Packers locked up the top seed in the NFC on Sunday night.

The rest of the games (outside of Chargers-Raiders) will take place at either 1:00 or 4:25 on Sunday. The Chargers-Raiders contest will take place on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Whoever wins that matchup will be in the playoffs, while the loser will be eliminated.

Here’s the full schedule: