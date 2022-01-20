The NFL Has Responded To Jon Gruden’s Lawsuit

Back in November, 2021, former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell.

In this litigation, Gruden and his legal team claimed that he was “forced to resign” from his position with the Raiders after the NFL allegedly threatened to leak more documents if he was not fired, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Today was the NFL’s due date to respond to Gruden’s lawsuit. And just as many expected, the league has denied all allegations.

The NFL released a statement saying the case “should be dismissed for failure to state a single viable cause of action.” The league also denied leaking Gruden’s emails, saying that those records became public “through no fault of the NFL Parties.”

Even if it had leaked the documents, the NFL states that it would not be grounds for litigation.

“Even if the NFL Parties had made the disclosures—which they did not—providing truthful and accurate information to the press cannot constitute intentional interference under settled law,” the league wrote, per Washington Post NFL insider Mark Maske.

The NFL concluded that Jon Gruden deserved whatever punishment came his way after a piece by the New York Times uncovered a troubling history of emails using sexist, homophobic and racist language.

“In sum, to the extent that Jon Gruden suffered any damage, he has no one to blame but himself. For the reasons set forth above and in detail below, the Complaint should be dismissed in its entirety.”