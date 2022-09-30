The NFL Is Getting Crushed After Tua Tagovailoa's Injury Tonight

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn't last long in Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He exited the game with a head/neck injury and won't be returning. This comes on the heels of him getting banged up last week and looking a bit woozy coming off the field, yet he still returned to the game against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL fans aren't happy with the league since they don't think he should've been allowed to play after what happened last week.

"He shouldn't have played tonight, there shouldn't be Thursday NFL games either. Scary stuff," one fan said.

"The NFL and the Dolphins should be under serious investigation for how they handled Tua these past few days. This is absolutely sickening and inexcusable. We need to see some very severe consequences if malpractice is proven," Saad Yousef tweeted.

This has the chance to get pretty ugly for the Dolphins and the league, especially with the NFLPA already investigating the team for how they handled the Tagovailoa situation last week.

