The NFL Released Official Draft Order For The First Round

A general view of the stage at the NFL Draft.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text "ON THE CLOCK" for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The NFL’s 2021-22 season came to an end on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI. Now, all the attention has turned to the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL released the official order for the first round of April’s draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars – who finished 3-14 last season – will be making the first overall pick for the second year in a row. It’s likely that they’ll target either an offensive lineman – like Alabama’s Evan Neal – or a defensive lineman – like Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux or Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

After the Jaguars, the Detroit Lions will make the second overall pick. The Lions are expected to go offensive or defensive line like the Jaguars, but it’s also plausible they pull the trigger on one of the quarterback prospects. After all, Jared Goff isn’t exactly the franchise’s future.

The Texans Jets and Giants – in that order – round out the top five picks of this year’s NFL Draft. You can find the full order below.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Detroit Lions
  3. Houston Texans
  4. New York Jets
  5. New York Giants
  6. Carolina Panthers
  7. Chicago Bears (traded to NY Giants)
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. Seattle Seahawks (traded to NY Jets)
  11. Washington Commanders
  12. Minnesota Vikings
  13. Cleveland Browns
  14. Baltimore Ravens
  15. Miami Dolphins (traded to Philadelphia)
  16. Indianapolis Colts (traded to Philadelphia)
  17. Los Angeles Chargers
  18. New Orleans Saints
  19. Philadelphia Eagles
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. New England Patriots
  22. Las Vegas Raiders
  23. Arizona Cardinals
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Buffalo Bills
  26. Tennessee Titans
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Green Bay Packers
  29. San Francisco 49ers (traded to Miami)
  30. Kansas City Chiefs
  31. Cincinnati Bengals
  32. Los Angeles Rams (traded to Detroit)

As you can see, a few teams have more than one pick in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Don’t be surprised if there’s chaos, as a result.

The 2022 NFL Draft commences on Thursday, Apr. 28.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.