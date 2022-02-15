The NFL’s 2021-22 season came to an end on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI. Now, all the attention has turned to the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL released the official order for the first round of April’s draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars – who finished 3-14 last season – will be making the first overall pick for the second year in a row. It’s likely that they’ll target either an offensive lineman – like Alabama’s Evan Neal – or a defensive lineman – like Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux or Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

After the Jaguars, the Detroit Lions will make the second overall pick. The Lions are expected to go offensive or defensive line like the Jaguars, but it’s also plausible they pull the trigger on one of the quarterback prospects. After all, Jared Goff isn’t exactly the franchise’s future.

The Texans Jets and Giants – in that order – round out the top five picks of this year’s NFL Draft. You can find the full order below.

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears (traded to NY Giants) Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks (traded to NY Jets) Washington Commanders Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Miami Dolphins (traded to Philadelphia) Indianapolis Colts (traded to Philadelphia) Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Las Vegas Raiders Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers San Francisco 49ers (traded to Miami) Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams (traded to Detroit)

As you can see, a few teams have more than one pick in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Don’t be surprised if there’s chaos, as a result.

The 2022 NFL Draft commences on Thursday, Apr. 28.