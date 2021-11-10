The NFL Reportedly Had A Warning For The Packers

The NFL has reportedly decided its punishment for the Green Bay Packers following violations of COVID-19 protocols throughout the first half of the 2021 season. And with this initial punishment comes a warning for the team regarding potential future violations.

Jointly agreed upon by the NFL and the NFL Player’s Association, the league has fined the Packers $300,000 and Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard $14,650 each.

According to ESPN NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Rob Demovsky, the Packers were made aware that future violations could result in “escalated discipline” — including the possible changing or loss of draft picks.

Packers also were made aware that future violations could result in escalated discipline – possible change of draft position or loss of draft choices. https://t.co/R1J9LN5iN2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2021

The violations that resulted in these fines included Aaron Rodgers (who is unvaccinated) not wearing a mask during his media appearances and the team not reporting that Rodgers and Lazard attended an off-site Halloween party.

As unvaccinated players, Rodgers and Lazard are prohibited from attending gatherings of more than three people. This party was the reason for each of their individual fines, per ESPN.

The Green Bay organization reportedly cooperated fully with the league’s investigation. Review of video footage within the team facilities only revealed a couple isolated instances when Rodgers and Lazard failed to wear their masks.

“We respect the League’s findings and we recognize the importance of adherence to the COVID protocols to keep our team and organization safe and healthy,” Packers president Mark Murphy said in a statement to ESPN. “We will continue to educate the team regarding the importance of the protocols and remain committed to operating within the protocols.”

Rodgers’ 10-day isolation period will be up just one day before this weekend’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.