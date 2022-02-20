The NFL Will Have A New Headset Sponsor In 2022

The Spun

Bose is not going to be the NFL’s headset sponsor for the 2022 season.

Bose has been the sponsor for the last eight years but it will be done as the main sponsor now, per Terry Lefton of Sports Business Journal.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk has confirmed Lefton’s report, though it sounds like Bose will remain with the league in some capacity.

Florio also writes that “The thinking is that some other technology company will place a much higher value of attaching its name to the exterior of the black piece of plastic that covers the ear of every head coach during games.”

The Bose deal began in 2014 after it took over for Motorola.

Most of the NFL will look the same next season, but get ready for some different-looking headsets on coaches. As of right now, there’s no word on which company will take over as the main sponsor.

