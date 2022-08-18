The NFL World Becoming More Concerned For Tom Brady

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) turns to hand the ball off during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady has been absent from training camp for a full week due to "personal reasons."

Other than a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times saying Brady and his family are in good health, very little is known about the reasoning behind his prolonged absence.

With this lack of information, NFL fans and analysts are beginning to let their speculation run wild.

"But what if returning to the team he thought he was leaving behind simply isn’t working? What if his heart’s truly not in it? With the ability to make $37.5 million this year from Fox in lieu of making much less to play football, wouldn’t it be tempting to just call it a day as a player and to raise the curtain as an announcer?" Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk wrote.

"Is Brady getting cold feet?" one asked.

"This is actually a good read. It’s not impossible to wonder if he’s having second thoughts," another added.

"One of his teammates is quoted as saying he is 'praying for him.' If it is indeed not a medical reason I can only wonder if it's his marriage. I hater to speculate about such things but that's all we can do in the absence of information," another said.

Originally, head coach Todd Bowles said Brady would be back on the field after this weekend's second preseason game. But on Thursday, he changed his answer to say there's "no definitive date" for Brady's return.