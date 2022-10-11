The NFL World Is Celebrating Steve Young On Tuesday
On Tuesday, NFL legend and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young celebrated his 61st birthday.
The football world flocked to social media to celebrate with him. A handful of his ESPN colleagues - and the company itself - wished him a happy birthday today.
"Steve Young turns today. 3x Super Bowl Champion, Super Bowl XXIX MVP, 2x League MVP, 2005 Hall of Fame Inductee," NFL on ESPN said showing a video of Young in action.
"We're celebrating Steve Young's 61st birthday...seen some highlights but THIS in our ESPN viewing room w Chris Berman doing impromptu highlight call during commercial breaks (Steve in the room) is one of our hilarious memories. Never failed," ESPN's Chris Mortensen said.
"Steve Young was a phenomenal quarterback with a unique skill set - and always a thoughtful interview subject. Happiest of birthdays to a valued @ESPNNFL teammate," Ed Werder said.
Football fans loved to see Young tear it up on the field. Now he's doing so as an analyst.
Happy birthday!