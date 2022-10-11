The NFL World Is Celebrating Steve Young On Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Former NFL Player, Steve Young attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, NFL legend and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young celebrated his 61st birthday.

The football world flocked to social media to celebrate with him. A handful of his ESPN colleagues - and the company itself - wished him a happy birthday today.

"Steve Young turns today. 3x Super Bowl Champion, Super Bowl XXIX MVP, 2x League MVP, 2005 Hall of Fame Inductee," NFL on ESPN said showing a video of Young in action.

"We're celebrating Steve Young's 61st birthday...seen some highlights but THIS in our ESPN viewing room w Chris Berman doing impromptu highlight call during commercial breaks (Steve in the room) is one of our hilarious memories. Never failed," ESPN's Chris Mortensen said.

"Steve Young was a phenomenal quarterback with a unique skill set - and always a thoughtful interview subject. Happiest of birthdays to a valued @ESPNNFL teammate," Ed Werder said.

Football fans loved to see Young tear it up on the field. Now he's doing so as an analyst.

Happy birthday!