The NFL World Is Very Concerned For J.J. Watt On Sunday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt tried to get out in front of a story prior to it being revealed on "FOX NFL Sunday."

Taking to Twitter, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year shared some pretty shocking news (no pun intended).

"I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today," Watt shared. "I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it."

The NFL world expressed their concern for Watt's health on social media.

"Dude... why?" one user asked.

"Omg," commented Kimberley A. Martin. "Most important thing here: Watt says he’s OK. Damn... So scary."

"Ay I’m glad he’s okay but that doesn’t sound like 'yes play football.'"

"Well all right then," replied Brian Floyd.

"Why are you playing today?" asked NBCS' Ali Thanawalla.

"Saying 'my heart stopped working this week but i’m playing anyways no big deal' is the most football culture thing ever," tweeted ESPN's Joon Lee.

"This sounds really scary. Glad JJ is ok," said Lindsay Jones.

The legend continues to grow. Wishing Watt all the best on Sunday and going forward!