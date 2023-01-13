The NFL's Oldest Single-Season Record Has Been Broken

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 07: A general view of the opening kickoff between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans during their game at LP Field on September 7, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Titans signed punter Ryan Stonehouse as an undrafted free agent this past offseason. That turned out to be a savvy move.

Stonehouse had an incredible rookie season in Tennessee. In fact, he broke the oldest single-season record in NFL history.

In 17 games this season, Stonehouse had an average of 53.1 yards per punt. The previous record was held by Sammy Baugh (51.4 yards).

Baugh set the record back in 1940. Many punters tried to break that record, but it managed to hold its ground for 82 years.

Since this went down as a historical season for Stonehouse, his cleats and jersey will be sent to the Hall of Fame.

“It’s surreal, honestly,” Stonehouse said, via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “It’s the last thing I was expecting. But it’s such a cool honor. Going undrafted, and kind of having the odds against you, to be able to do something that hasn’t been done for 80-something years, it is such a big honor to me."

Maybe Stonehouse's record-setting season will last as long as Baugh's did.