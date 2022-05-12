The NFL's Thanksgiving Day Schedule Has Leaked

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on from the sideline during a regular season Thanksgiving Day NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions on November 25, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL's Thanksgiving Day games are the latest to have been leaked by NFL reporters.

Games throughout the season have been being leaked all day since the NFL's full schedule is being officially announced on Thursday evening.

Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus has leaked the three Thanksgiving Day games and the first one will see the Buffalo Bills travel to Detroit to take on the Lions.

The Lions have been playing on Thanksgiving since 1934 but lost last year to the Chicago Bears, 16-14.

The Dallas Cowboys will play the New York Giants as the Cowboys have been playing on Thanksgiving since 1966. This will be the first time the Giants will play in Dallas on that day since 1992.

Finally, the nightcap game will be between the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings. That game will be held in Minneapolis.

These should be some fascinating games to watch while everyone munches away on great food.