The NFL’s Wild Card Round Playoff Schedule Is Set

The NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend schedule is officially set.

With only one playoff slot left to be claimed, we have nearly every participant etched in stone. The first-round games will all take place between Jan. 9-10 (barring any COVID-19 schedule changes of course).

NFL officials sent out a press release listing each of the games’ start times and broadcast details on Sunday night.

Saturday, Jan. 9 will feature two NFC battles and one AFC contest.

Indianapolis and Buffalo will kick off the action at 1:05 p.m. E.T. on CBS. With the second seed in the AFC and a 13-3 overall record, Josh Allen and the Bills are favorites over the 11-5 Colts.

Next, the Los Angeles Rams will take on Seattle at 4:40 p.m. E.T. on Fox. The Rams and the Seahawks split their season series 1-1 this year. The tiebreaker in this NFC West divisional rivalry is certainly something to look out for.

The final game of Wild Card Saturday will take place between Tampa Bay and either the New York Giants or Washington at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on NBC. The WFT can clinched the Wild Card spot with a win over Philadelphia on Sunday night. Otherwise, the Giants with take on Tom Brady and the Bucs in the first round.

Sunday brings a whole new slate of Wild Card matchups — this time two AFC and one NFC.

At 1:05 p.m. E.T. on ESPN/ABC, Baltimore will face off against Tennessee. Deadlocked at 11-5, this Ravens-Titans matchup should be one of the first-round’s best.

The next game will be shown on a variety of platforms. Chicago and New Orleans will battle at 4:40 p.m. E.T. on CBS, Nickelodeon and Amazon Prime. With the Sunday game day, Saints star running back Alvin Kamara has a chance to return after clearing COVID-19 protocols.

The final Wild Card matchup of the weekend will be a Week 17 rematch between the Steelers and Browns. Cleveland and Pittsburgh will face off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock.