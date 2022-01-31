The Opening Line For Super Bowl 56 Has Been Set

The Super Bowl 56 matchup is set – and so is the betting line.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 two weeks from this evening.

Los Angeles is coming off a 3-point win over the San Francisco 49ers, while Cincinnati is coming off a 3-point win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

In two weeks, Matthew Stafford and the Rams will take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Who you got?

Las Vegas has the Rams.

Super Bowl opening line: Bengals at Rams -3.5, 51

via @SuperBookSports. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) January 31, 2022

The Bengals have been underdogs all postseason, though, so they should be pretty comfortable in this spot.

Super Bowl 56 will air on NBC on Sunday, February 13.