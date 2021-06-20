The Packers Have ‘1 Plan’ With Or Without Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are currently preparing for the 2021 regular season, but there’s a major question mark moving forward.

Everyone knows what that question mark is, of course, as Aaron Rodgers has yet to report to the team for voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp. It’s unclear when – or if – Rodgers will report to the Packers ahead of the 2021 season.

The Packers are pushing forward with or without Rodgers.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said this week that the team has one plan with or without the MVP quarterback.

“We’ll have one plan,” LaFleur said, via USA Today . “We’ve pretty much laid that out. Just kind of going to fine-tune some things over the next few weeks. Just in terms of logistics of our schedule and whatnot. We’ve got what we feel is a pretty good blueprint in terms of how to get our guys ready to play.”

If Rodgers does not show up – or if he’s traded – the Packers could go with Jordan Love at quarterback.

Love, the team’s 2020 first round pick, has reportedly impressed at times during minicamp. However, he’s clearly a very unproven player at the quarterback position.

The Packers will open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against New Orleans.