The Packers Addressed The Mason Crosby Offseason Speculation

One of the Green Bay Packers eldest statesmen will reportedly be on the team’s roster heading into the offseason. 37-year-old kicker Mason Crosby, who had his struggles last season, is expected to be back. And according to Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, there was never a discussion of Crosby losing his job in 2021.

Per Packers beat writer Ryan Wood, “Brian Gutekunst says he was never close to making a kicker change last season.”

Adding, “Even more, he expects Packers to carry Mason Crosby on their 90-man roster this offseason. He calls Crosby a ‘championship kicker,’ fitting team’s expectation to be all in for 2022.”

Crosby connected on a near career-low percentage of his field goals this past season. Hitting just 73.5 percent of his FG attempts; his worst mark since 2012.

Over the course of his career, the 15-year man out of Colorado has been one of the more reliable kickers in the NFL. But things really took a turn for Crosby over the last 17 games.

That said, the Packers appear confident the veteran kicker can right the ship as they still have Super Bowl aspirations; Aaron Rodgers future notwithstanding.