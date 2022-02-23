The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Packers Addressed The Mason Crosby Offseason Speculation

Mason Crosby kicks a field goal for the Packers.CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers kicks the game winning field goal during overtime to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

One of the Green Bay Packers eldest statesmen will reportedly be on the team’s roster heading into the offseason. 37-year-old kicker Mason Crosby, who had his struggles last season, is expected to be back. And according to Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, there was never a discussion of Crosby losing his job in 2021.

Per Packers beat writer Ryan Wood, “Brian Gutekunst says he was never close to making a kicker change last season.”

Adding, “Even more, he expects Packers to carry Mason Crosby on their 90-man roster this offseason. He calls Crosby a ‘championship kicker,’ fitting team’s expectation to be all in for 2022.”

Crosby connected on a near career-low percentage of his field goals this past season. Hitting just 73.5 percent of his FG attempts; his worst mark since 2012.

Over the course of his career, the 15-year man out of Colorado has been one of the more reliable kickers in the NFL. But things really took a turn for Crosby over the last 17 games.

That said, the Packers appear confident the veteran kicker can right the ship as they still have Super Bowl aspirations; Aaron Rodgers future notwithstanding.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.