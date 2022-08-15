The Packers Claimed A New Tight End On Wednesday

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

NFL teams are trimming down their rosters to 85 players today but a few teams are picking some players up off of waivers. The Green Bay Packers are one of them.

On Monday, the Packers claimed veteran tight end Nate Becker off of waivers. Becker was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday - just three days after he signed with the team.

The former Miami (OH) tight end hasn't made much of an impact in the NFL thus far. He appeared in one game in 2020, getting 34 snaps but making no receptions for the Buffalo Bills that year.

It will be interesting to see if the Packers will try to give him a role as a blocking tight end or try to integrate him into the passing game a little bit more.

In three seasons at Miami (OH), Nate Becker made 19 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Most of that production came during his redshirt junior season in 2018.

Becker went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and signed with the Detroit Lions. But the Lions cut him two days later. He wound up spending his rookie season with the Buffalo Bills, mostly on their practice squad.

Becker did not have an NFL team for the 2021 season.

Perhaps the Green Bay Packers will give him the lifeline to continue his NFL career that he's been seeking.