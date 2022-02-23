The Packers Have 1 Clear Priority With Davante Adams

There are still a lot of questions to be answered in Green Bay, Wisconsin this offseason. One of which is the future of Davante Adams. On Wednesday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst opened up about the All-Pro wideout’s future with the team.

Per Packers reporter Rob Demovsky, “Packers GM Brian Gutekunst wouldn’t address whether he would trade Aaron Rodgers if the QB wants to play elsewhere. He called it a hypothetical that he’s not going to discuss.”

Adding, “Same with Davante Adams and the franchise tag, altho he would prefer a long-term deal instead of tag.”

The Packers find themselves up against the cap in one of the biggest offseasons for the club in recent memory.

Back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers is continuing his puppeteering of Green Bay and the NFL media. Meanwhile, Davante Adams situation hangs in the balance. Likely hinging on what Rodgers ultimately decides to do.

Adams is by all accounts the top non-QB on the market this offseason after posting incredible numbers. Including consecutive monster seasons posting over 1,300 receding yards and 10+ touchdowns. While showcasing some of the best route running in the game today.

The NFL franchise tag window opened on Monday. If Adams were to be tagged by the Packers, he would be in line to make just over $19 million.