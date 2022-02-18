The Packers Have Officially Hired A New Quarterbacks Coach

The Green Bay Packers have officially hired Tom Clements as the team’s new quarterbacks coach.

Clements first joined the Packers organization as quarterbacks coach in 2006, working closely with Aaron Rodgers for six seasons in the early stages of his career. He was then promoted to offensive coordinator where he continued his relationship with Rodgers and led the Green Bay offense from 2012-16.

Clements coming out of retirement to take this job could point to some major implications regarding Rodgers’ future in Green Bay. This hire is reportedly being “welcomed highly” by the superstar quarterback as he weighs his options this offseason.

Clements, 68, has no connection with current head coach Matt LaFluer — meaning this hire likely has more to do with retaining Rodgers than anything.

One of the main reasons Rodgers expressed discontent with the Packers organization last offseason was his perceived lack of input when it came to major front office decisions. A Rodgers-approved hire like this could go a long way in convincing him to stay put in Green Bay.

While this hire doesn’t confirm Rodgers’ offseason decision, it could certainly do some good in convincing him to stay with the Packers for an 18th season in 2022.