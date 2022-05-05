The Packers Have Reportedly Signed Another Top Draft Pick

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are making quick work of their negotiations with their first-round picks.

Earlier Thursday morning, the Packers were the first team in the league to lock up a first-round pick. According to a report, they reached a deal with star defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt.

He reportedly signed a four-year contract worth $12.86 million with the Packers. $6.53 million of that is guaranteed.

Just a few hours later, the Packers reportedly came to an agreement with their other first-round pick, fellow Georgia star Quay Walker.

"The Packers agreed to terms with first-round pick LB Quay Walker, source said," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said. "Devonte Wyatt’s deal also done, so both of Green Bay’s first-rounders are locked in before the start of rookie minicamp."

Green Bay angered a few fans by not taking a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. However, they made up for it by trading up in the second round to draft former North Dakota State star Christian Watson.

It won't be long before Green Bay has signed all of its rookies to new deals.