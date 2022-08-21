The Packers Made 2 Roster Cuts On Sunday Afternoon

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers made a couple of roster cuts on Sunday following their second preseason game.

The team announced that center Ty Clary and Chauncey Manac were released from the active roster. The Packers now have 83 players on the roster.

Clary was signed by the Packers after the 2022 NFL Draft since he went undrafted. He played his college football at Arkansas from 2018-20 and appeared in the last two preseason games for Green Bay before he was cut.

Manac played his college football at Louisiana and also went undrafted in this year's NFL Draft.

He played for the Ragin' Cajuns from 2018-21 and finished with 166 total tackles (99 solo), 19.5 sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries, three fumble recoveries, and three passes defended.

His best individual season came as a senior when he racked up 57 total tackles (35 solo) and 10.5 sacks.