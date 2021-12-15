The Packers Signed A New Lineman On Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers are adding to some depth to the offensive line. Amidst a host of injuries in the trenches, the team signed a center to its practice squad on Wednesday.

Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman was among the first to report the news.

Packers signed C Michal Menet to the practice squad. Rookie seventh-rounder out of Penn State drafted by the Cardinals. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 15, 2021

Green Bay’s O-Line has been decimated by injuries over the course of the season. But somehow, someway, the team sits at 10-3 with four games to go. The Packers are essentially missing their entire starting line, including All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari.

However, much like with Aaron Rodgers‘ toe, it doesn’t seem to be bothering them. Matt LaFleur’s squad is pounding the ball in the run game behind the a 1-2 punch of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. And their QB is once again playing at an MVP-caliber level.

THE PACKERS ARE NOW NO. 1️⃣ IN THE NFC 🧀 pic.twitter.com/69vR6GRyQt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 14, 2021

The Packers are enjoying a healthy lead atop the NFC North and have all but locked up the division. After the Arizona Cardinals’ loss on Monday night, there’s a three-way tie for the league lead in wins between the Pack, Cards and Bucs.

With a 17th game and new playoff schedule. Locking up the only first round bye is essential to team’s looking to make a Super Bowl run.