The Packers Signed A New Tight End On Monday

A general view of Lambeau Field during a Green Bay Packers game.GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view as the New York Jets kick off to the Green Bay Packers in the first half during the NFL game at Lambeau Field on September 14, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have added a new tight end to the mix.

On Monday afternoon, the Packers signed tight end Alize Mack. He participated in a workout for the team last week and Green Bay clearly liked what it saw.

Mack was a seventh-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played his college ball at Notre Dame. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound tight end caught 68 passes for 716 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons with the Fighting Irish.

Mack will now get the chance to become a contributor for the Packers.

“The Packers have signed TE Alizé Mack, originally a seventh-round pick of the Saints in 2019,” said ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “He has never appeared in a regular-season game. GB worked him out last week. Packers have a lot of question marks at TE — Robert Tonyan’s health and Marcedes Lewis’ future among them.”

Here’s what NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about the Notre Dame standout ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft:

Tape shows a player who loves to get into routes and become a target, but also who shies away from the physical requirements asked of him in the run game. Mack’s draft projection will likely be tied directly to how teams see him as a matchup tight end. While he has some straight-line speed, he isn’t that dynamic as a route-runner and might not have much impact beyond first-level routes.

Have the Packers found a diamond in the rough?

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.