The Green Bay Packers have added a new tight end to the mix.
On Monday afternoon, the Packers signed tight end Alize Mack. He participated in a workout for the team last week and Green Bay clearly liked what it saw.
Mack was a seventh-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played his college ball at Notre Dame. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound tight end caught 68 passes for 716 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons with the Fighting Irish.
Mack will now get the chance to become a contributor for the Packers.
“The Packers have signed TE Alizé Mack, originally a seventh-round pick of the Saints in 2019,” said ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “He has never appeared in a regular-season game. GB worked him out last week. Packers have a lot of question marks at TE — Robert Tonyan’s health and Marcedes Lewis’ future among them.”
Here’s what NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about the Notre Dame standout ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft:
Tape shows a player who loves to get into routes and become a target, but also who shies away from the physical requirements asked of him in the run game. Mack’s draft projection will likely be tied directly to how teams see him as a matchup tight end. While he has some straight-line speed, he isn’t that dynamic as a route-runner and might not have much impact beyond first-level routes.
Have the Packers found a diamond in the rough?