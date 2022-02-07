The Green Bay Packers have added a new tight end to the mix.

On Monday afternoon, the Packers signed tight end Alize Mack. He participated in a workout for the team last week and Green Bay clearly liked what it saw.

Mack was a seventh-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played his college ball at Notre Dame. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound tight end caught 68 passes for 716 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons with the Fighting Irish.

Mack will now get the chance to become a contributor for the Packers.

“The Packers have signed TE Alizé Mack, originally a seventh-round pick of the Saints in 2019,” said ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “He has never appeared in a regular-season game. GB worked him out last week. Packers have a lot of question marks at TE — Robert Tonyan’s health and Marcedes Lewis’ future among them.”

The Packers have signed TE Alizé Mack, originally a seventh-round pick of the Saints in 2019. He has never appeared in a regular-season game. GB worked him out last week. Packers have a lot of question marks at TE — Robert Tonyan's health and Marcedes Lewis' future among them. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 7, 2022

Here’s what NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about the Notre Dame standout ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft: