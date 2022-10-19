The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad.

According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.

"The Green Bay Packers signed WR Kawaan Baker to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst," the team said in a statement.

Here's more on Baker, from the Packers:

(kah-WAHN) Baker (6-1, 210), a first-year player, was originally selected by the New Orleans Saints in the seventh round (No. 255 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of South Alabama. He spent most of his rookie season on the Saints' practice squad, but did play in two games, and recorded a tackle on special teams. In college, Baker caught 126 passes for 1,829 yards (14.5 avg.) and 16 touchdowns and rushed 82 times for 376 yards (4.6 avg.) and 11 TDs. He will wear No. 82 for the Packers

Baker was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season, but could be ready to make an impact for the Packers.