The Padres Have Traded Robinson Cano

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets throws a ball to a fan during their game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 26, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

It's been a trying year for eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano. After playing just 24 games this season, he now finds himself on his third team in as many months.

Just a few months after signing a deal with the San Diego Padres, Cano has been traded. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, the Atlanta Braves have acquired Robinson in exchange for cash considerations.

Cano joined the Padres in May after being released by the New York Mets. And unfortunately for the Mets, they're the ones on the hook for $20 million on his $24 million salary this year.

The eight-time All-Star second baseman is turning 40 this year and has looked like it in the few at-bats he's gotten this season. Cano has a career-low .149 batting average and just 11 hits in 74 at-bats.

Robinson Cano made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2005 after several years in the minors. He made an immediate impact, recording 155 hits, 34 doubles, 62 RBIs and a .297 batting average while finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting.

Cano would make his All-Star debut the following season and over the next few years would be a core piece of the Yankees in the 2000s. He helped the Yankees win the World Series in 2009 and made four straight All-Star games for them between 2010 and 2013.

Cano made three more All-Star appearances for the Seattle Mariners between 2014 and 2017.

In total, Cano has eight All-Star appearances, five Silver Slugger awards, two Gold Gloves and has finished top six in MVP voting five times.