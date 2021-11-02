The Spun

The Panthers Are Reportedly Signing A New Quarterback

A picture of a Carolina Panthers helmet on the field.CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 28: A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet during warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly signing a new quarterback.

Carolina’s starter, Sam Darnold, is in concussion protocol. The Panthers quarterback left Sunday’s game after taking a scary-looking blow to the head. Carolina was led by Phillip Walker the rest of the way, as the NFC South franchise defeated divisional rival Atlanta, 19-13, to improve to 4-4 on the season.

With Darnold still in concussion protocol, the Panthers are reportedly adding a new quarterback.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are signing former San Jose State and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Josh Love.

Love will reportedly be signed to the practice squad, though it’s possible he could be elevated to the active roster, depending on what happens with Darnold this week.

The Panthers are set to host the Patriots on Monday afternoon.

Carolina and New England are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.