The Panthers Reportedly Turned Down A Massive Trade Offer

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the field with the Carolina Panthers logo replacing the NFL logo at the fifty yeard line before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers have seen plenty of overturn this season, highlighted by the firing of Matt Rhule and the Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson trades. But some players the franchise deemed truly untouchable.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers let interested teams know that potential trades for edge rusher Brian Burns, wide receiver DJ Moore, defensive lineman Derrick Brown and second-year corner Jaycee Horn were all off the table.

Adding that an unnamed team reportedly offered Carolina two first-round picks for Burns and the Panthers brass still rejected it.

Burns is in the middle of his fourth NFL season on a rookie deal that pays him $2.34 million in base salary this year.

Since arriving in Carolina via Florida State, the 24-year-old has racked up 29.5 sacks and counting.

Things often change quickly in the National Football League. But right now Burns is in line to land a massive contract with the Panthers (or possibly another team) this offseason.