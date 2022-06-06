The Patriots Are Trying Out A New Kicker On Monday

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots already have two placekickers under contract heading into training camp with Pro Bowler Nick Folk and former Michigan UDFA Quinn Nordin. But they may be bringing more legs in after today's tryouts.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are bringing in third-year kicker Tristan Vizcaino for a tryout today. Vizcaino was the placekicker for the Los Angeles Chargers for a portion of last season.

Since going undrafted out of Washington in 2018, Vizcaino has been signed and released seven times by six different teams. But he has seen action for the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

In 2020, Vizcaino converted all of his kicks in Week 17 for the 49ers. He signed with the Chargers for the 2021 season, but struggled wildly on extra points to start the season.

Vizcaino missed a league-high five extra points through the first seven weeks and released before midseason.

So what, if anything, does this potentially mean for the Patriots by bringing in another kicker? It's most likely an attempt to push incumbent starter Nick Folk, who the team recently signed to a two-year, $5 million deal.

The 38-year-old kicker is coming off a career-year that saw him make 36 of 39 field goals. His only misses game from beyond 50.

But those long kicks might be what's giving the team pause. If someone else can show up and convert those long field goals that he can't, maybe the Patriots decide to enter the season with a younger, cheaper kicker instead.

Will Tristan Vizcaino win the Patriots' starting kicker job?