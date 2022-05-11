The Patriots Claimed A New Tight End On Wednesday

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Patriots continue to foreshadow their offensive philosophy for the 2022 season.

On Wednesday, New England added another tight end off waivers, former Lion Matt Sokol.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, "The Patriots claimed TE Matt Sokol on waivers today, as they fill out depth at a time when rosters are at the 90-man limit."

Adding, "Sokol, of Michigan State, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with the Chargers. Also time with Jaguars and Lions (Matt Patricia link, '20)."

The Patriots appear to be loading up on running backs, tight ends and offensive lineman, as Bill Belichick and Co. look to load up on 12 personnel packages this coming season.

While Mac Jones had a nice rookie season, he performed much better when he had a reliable power-run game to lean on.

Sokol was recently let go of by the Lions, along with four other players. Now he finds himself in a Patriots uniform as a tight end depth signing.